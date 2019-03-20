State with highest, lowest production oilseeds in last four years

New Delhi: As per ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Annual Report 2017-18 India has been able to achieve a broad-based record foodgrain production in the year 2016-17.

“As per the Fourth Advance Estimates for 2016-17, Total oilseeds production in the country in 2016-17 is estimated at 32.10 million tonnes which is higher by 6.85 million tonnes over the production achieved during 2015-16,” an Agriculture ministry report said.

In the last four years, Gujarat topped the chart for the Highest Production Of Non Foodgrains - Oilseeds (Thousand Tonnes) in 2013-14 , Madhya Pradesh from 2014-15 to 2016-17 while for the same period Kerala stood at the bottom of the chart.

State With Highest Production Of Non Foodgrains - Oilseeds (Thousand Tonnes)

State With Lowest Production Of Non Foodgrains - Oilseeds (Thousand Tonnes)



Here's looking at State-Wise Production Of Non Foodgrains - Oilseeds from 2013-14 to 2016-17

Notes: 1. Oilseeds data comprises total for nine oilseeds out of eleven in all.

2. All India data are inclusive of Union Territories

As per ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Annual Report 2017-18 India's total geographical area is 328.7 million hectares. Out of this, the reported net sown area is 140.1 million hectares and the gross cropped area is 198.4 million hectares with a cropping intensity of 142 percent (figures as per the land use statistics 2014-15).

The net area sown works out to be 43 percent of the country's total geographical area while the net irrigated area is 68.4 million hectares.