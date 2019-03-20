हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian agriculture

State with highest, lowest production oilseeds in last four years

Gujarat topped the chart for the highest production oilseeds in 2013-14 , and Madhya Pradesh in the following years.

New Delhi: As per ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Annual Report 2017-18 India has been able to achieve a broad-based record foodgrain production in the year  2016-17.  

“As per the Fourth Advance Estimates for 2016-17, Total  oilseeds  production  in  the  country  in   2016-17   is   estimated   at   32.10   million   tonnes which is higher by 6.85 million tonnes over  the  production  achieved  during  2015-16,” an Agriculture ministry report said.

In the last four years, Gujarat topped the chart for the Highest Production Of Non Foodgrains - Oilseeds (Thousand Tonnes) in 2013-14 , Madhya Pradesh from 2014-15 to 2016-17 while for the same period Kerala stood at the bottom of the chart.

State With Highest Production Of Non Foodgrains - Oilseeds (Thousand Tonnes)

State With Lowest Production Of Non Foodgrains - Oilseeds (Thousand Tonnes)


Here's looking at State-Wise Production Of Non Foodgrains - Oilseeds from 2013-14 to 2016-17

Notes: 1. Oilseeds data comprises total for nine oilseeds out of eleven in all.

2. All India data are inclusive of Union Territories

As per ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Annual Report 2017-18 India's total geographical area is 328.7 million hectares. Out of this, the reported net sown area is 140.1 million hectares and the gross cropped area is 198.4 million hectares with a cropping intensity of 142 percent (figures as per the land use statistics 2014-15).

The net area sown works out to be 43 percent of the country's total geographical area while the net irrigated area is 68.4 million hectares.

Indian agricultureIndia OilseedIndia Oilseed production
