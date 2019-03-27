States with highest and lowest production of foodgrains in last 4 years

New Delhi: The Agricultural Ministry annual report 2017-18 has said that Agriculture and Allied sectors witnessed a growth of 5.6 percent in 2013-14, (-) 0.2 percent in 2014-15, 0.7 percent in 2015-16 and 4.9 in 2016-17 at 2011-12 basic prices.

The vicissitudes of growth in the agricultural and allied sector have implications for overall growth of GVA and in 2016-17 the percentage contribution to total GVA growth was much larger than 2015-16.

As per the Provisional Estimates released by Central Statistics Office (CSO), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation in 2017, agriculture and allied sectors contributed approximately 17.4 percent of India’s GVA at current prices during 2016-17.

In the last four years, Uttar Pradesh topped the chart for the States with Highest Production Of Foodgrains (Thousand Tonnes) from in 2013-14 to 2016-17. While for the same period Puducherry stood at the bottom of the chart.

States with Highest Production Of Foodgrains - Total Foodgrains (Thousand Tonnes)

States with Lowest Production Of Foodgrains - Total Foodgrains (Thousand Tonnes)

State-Wise Production Of Foodgrains - Total Foodgrains (Thousand Tonnes)

As per ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare's Annual Report 2017-18 India's total geographical area is 328.7 million hectares. Out of this, the reported net sown area is 140.1 million hectares and the gross cropped area is 198.4 million hectares with a cropping intensity of 142 percent (figures as per the land use statistics 2014-15).

The net area sown works out to be 43 percent of the country's total geographical area while the net irrigated area is 68.4 million hectares.