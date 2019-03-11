States with highest, lowest Gross Domestic Product in last 7 years

New Delhi: As per the estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices (at base year 2011-12), Maharashtra has recorded the highest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at average since 2011-12 to 2017-18 while Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded the lowest.

Other states in the higher GSDP of the aforementioned period were Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, , Gujarat and Karnataka. The states with lower GSDP included Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Manipur.

As per the estimates available from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices of various States from 2011-12 to 2017-18:

States/ union territories with highest Gross State Domestic Product (Rs lakh)

States/ union territories with lowest Gross State Domestic Product (Rs lakh)

As per the RBI information, the details GSDP in different States since 2011-12 to 2017-18, calculated at current prices with base year 2011-12, is as under:

*Source: Central Statistics Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India

Estimates for the States are at base year 2011-12. Annual estimates of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and Per Capita Income (measured as per capita net state domestic product) at constant and current prices are prepared by all the States/UTs except UTs of Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep.