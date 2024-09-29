Stock Market Holidays 2024: Sensex, Nifty To Remain Closed On This Date In October–Check Full List Here

New Delhi: As we step into October, stock market traders and investors should take note of the upcoming holidays. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on 2nd October in observance of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Trading across various segments, including equity, equity derivatives, currency, SLB, commodity and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) will be closed on 2nd October, as per the Bombay Stock Exchange’s website. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange has also marked 2nd October as a holiday for equity trading, according to its holiday calendar.

Here’s the updated list of stock market holidays in 2024:

- 2 October 2024 – Gandhi Jayanti

- 1 November 2024 – Diwali

- 15 November 2024 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

- 25 December 2024 – Christmas

Performance of the Stock Market on September 27

On September 27, the Nifty 50 hit a new all-time high of 26,277, but later ended the day 37 points lower, closing at 26,179, a 0.14 per cent drop. Meanwhile, the Sensex also reached a record high of 85,978.25 during trading hours before slipping by 264.27 points, finishing at 85,571.85, down 0.31 per cent.