SENSEX

Stock Market To Remain Closed Today For Regular Trading Hours, Muhurat Trading In Evening: Check Timings

Muhurat Trading for the new Samvat 2081 will take place between 6am and 7am today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 08:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Stock Market To Remain Closed Today For Regular Trading Hours, Muhurat Trading In Evening: Check Timings

New Delhi: Equity markets will remain closed for regular trading hours on Friday. However, stock exchanges will conduct a special trading session, Muhurat Trading, for one hour on Friday evening, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081.

Muhurat Trading for the new Samvat 2081 will take place between 6am and 7am today.

Markets will also remain closed on November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the second day on Thursday dragged down by losses in IT stocks and relentless foreign fund outflows.

Falling for the second day in a row, the BSE Sensex tumbled 553.12 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 79,389.06. During the day, it slumped 654.25 points or 0.81 per cent to 79,287.93. The NSE Nifty fell by 135.50 points or 0.56 per cent to 24,205.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,613.65 crore, according to exchange data.

With PTI Inputs

Live Tv

