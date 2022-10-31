topStories
NewsBusinessEconomy
SUGAR

Sugar export ban extended till October 31, 2023

In May this year, the government had banned sugar exports with effect from June 1 till October 31, 2022 after the prices had surged exponentially.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:30 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Sugar export ban extended till October 31, 2023

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the ban on sugar exports by a year till October 31, 2023 to ensure a check on the domestic prices and its availability in the country.

The move is being seen as a step towards curbing rising food inflation.

In May this year, the government had banned sugar exports with effect from June 1 till October 31, 2022 after the prices had surged exponentially.

"Restriction on export of sugar (raw, refined, and white sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2022 till October 31, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Other conditions will remain unchanged," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated October 28.

However, the restrictions won't apply on sugar being exported to the EU and the US under CXL and TRQ duty concession quotas, the notification said.

A specified amount of sugar is exported to these regions under CXL and TRQ (tariff rate quota).

Live Tv

SugarSugar pricesugar export india

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series