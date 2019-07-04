close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swachh Bharat

Swachh Bharat' needs to become 'Sundar Bharat': Economic Survey

As per the Economic Survey, through the Swachh Bharat mission, 99.2 per cent of rural India has been covered. Since October 2, 2014, over 9.5 crore toilets have been built all over the country and 5,64,658 villages have been declared ODF.

Swachh Bharat&#039; needs to become &#039;Sundar Bharat&#039;: Economic Survey

New Delhi: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan - one of the flagship schemes of the Modi government - has been a great success and will take the country towards a `Sundar` (beautiful) Bharat, according to the Economic Survey.

The survey said these efforts will culminate in "Swachh" (clean), "Swasth" (healthy) and "Sundar" (beautiful) Bharat.

"Going forward, the Swachh Bharat mission needs to incorporate environmental and water management issues for sustainable improvements in the long term," said the survey.

 

Live TV

 

Becoming Open Defecation Free (ODF) has also reduced deaths due to diarrhoea, malaria especially among under-five children, stillbirths and newborns with weight less than 2.5 kgs, and thereby improved child health and nutrition. This effect is particularly pronounced in districts where Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) coverage was lower.

As per the Economic Survey, through the Swachh Bharat mission, 99.2 per cent of rural India has been covered. Since October 2, 2014, over 9.5 crore toilets have been built all over the country and 5,64,658 villages have been declared ODF.

Tags:
Swachh BharatEconomic SurveySwachh Bharat MissionIndia
Next
Story

Modi govt to table Union Budget 2019-20 today, here's what to expect from Finance Minister

Must Watch

PT4M21S

Deshhit: Hurriyat leaders receive funds from abroad, utilised them for personal gains, says NIA