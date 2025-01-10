Swiggy Instamart Expands To 76 Cities; Standalone App Available Now

New Delhi: On-demand convenience platform, Swiggy Instamart, has expanded to 76 cities across the nation, and is now available as a standalone app for download, said the company.

"As one of Swiggy's flagship services, Instamart will continue to be accessible via Swiggy's unified platform, where it has delivered rapid growth in the past year. The Instamart app provides users an even more direct experience, offering greater convenience by ensuring quicker access to Swiggy’s pioneering quick-commerce service," said company statement.

Swiggy said, this is not the company's first foray into standalone apps, even as the company has successfully built three major businesses—Food Delivery, Quick Commerce, and Dining Out on its unified platform.

An Instamart-first shortcut for the Swiggy app has already been available on the Android PlayStore. Swiggy’s popular restaurant reservation service, Dineout, was acquired and integrated into the unified app; while continuing to operate as a standalone app.

Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy, said "While it’s been clear for a while now that Swiggy Instamart is set to match Food delivery in size, recent developments show it’s on track to surpass Food delivery in both penetration and scale. The positive reception in new cities and categories suggests Instamart could achieve far greater user adoption, going well beyond 100M+ users."

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, said, “Whether consumers access Instamart via Swiggy or the standalone app, all Swiggy One, One Lite, and One BLCK benefits will apply, ensuring that our ever-growing user base continues to enjoy the same great perks."