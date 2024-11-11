Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818433https://zeenews.india.com/economy/swiggy-ipo-allotment-likely-today-how-to-check-status-latest-gmp-and-other-details-2818433.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Swiggy IPO Allotment Likely Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Details

Know how to check Swiggy IPO allotment status Via BSE website And Via Linktime.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 08:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Swiggy IPO Allotment Likely Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Details

New Delhi: The allotment of Swiggy IPO shares might take place on Monday (November 11) through the basis which investors can determine if and how many shares of the Online food delivery platform they have been allocated.


How to check Swiggy IPO allotment status Via BSE website And Via Linktime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE by Loggin into the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' --which can be either your application number or your PAN details

Step 4: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and then submit

You can see the status of your Go Digit IPO application status on the screen.

Alternatively, you can also check Go Digit IPO allotment status through registrar linktime website by logging onto  https://www.linkintime.co.in/

Step 1: Click 'Public Issues' 
Step 2: Choose ‘Swiggy IPO’ from the issue name menu
Step 3: Enter either PAN, IPO application number, DP/Client ID or bank account number and IFSC 
Step 4: Click the 'Submit' button 
Step 5: You can then see the share allotment status on your screen

Swiggy IPO GMP

As per reports, the Swiggy latest GMP suggests a premium of Re 1-2 w.r.t its issue price of Rs 390 apiece, suggesting that the scrip will trade higher on its stock market debut.  It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.

Swiggy IPO Subscription

Swiggy's Rs 11,327 crore IPO was subscribed 3.59 times on the last day of bidding on Friday after a muted response from the investors in the initial two days of its public issue.

Swiggy IPO was subscribed 0.35 times and 0.12 times on the issue's second and first day, respectively. The reserve portion of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 6.02 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion saw 0.41 times subscription, the retail individual investors (RIIs) portion subscribed 1.14 times, and the employee portion subscription was 1.65 times.

The company has fixed a price band between Rs 371 and Rs 390.

With IANS Inputs

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK