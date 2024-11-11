Swiggy IPO Allotment Likely Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Details

New Delhi: The allotment of Swiggy IPO shares might take place on Monday (November 11) through the basis which investors can determine if and how many shares of the Online food delivery platform they have been allocated.



How to check Swiggy IPO allotment status Via BSE website And Via Linktime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE by Loggin into the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' --which can be either your application number or your PAN details

Step 4: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and then submit

You can see the status of your Swiggy IPO application status on the screen.

Alternatively, you can also check Swiggy IPO allotment status through registrar linktime website by logging onto https://www.linkintime.co.in/

Step 1: Click 'Public Issues'

Step 2: Choose ‘Swiggy IPO’ from the issue name menu

Step 3: Enter either PAN, IPO application number, DP/Client ID or bank account number and IFSC

Step 4: Click the 'Submit' button

Step 5: You can then see the share allotment status on your screen

Swiggy IPO GMP

As per reports, the Swiggy latest GMP suggests a premium of Re 1-2 w.r.t its issue price of Rs 390 apiece, suggesting that the scrip will trade higher on its stock market debut. It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.

Swiggy IPO Subscription

Swiggy's Rs 11,327 crore IPO was subscribed 3.59 times on the last day of bidding on Friday after a muted response from the investors in the initial two days of its public issue.

Swiggy IPO was subscribed 0.35 times and 0.12 times on the issue's second and first day, respectively. The reserve portion of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 6.02 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion saw 0.41 times subscription, the retail individual investors (RIIs) portion subscribed 1.14 times, and the employee portion subscription was 1.65 times.

The company has fixed a price band between Rs 371 and Rs 390.

With IANS Inputs