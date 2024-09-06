This Company Executive Leaves Rs 54L Per Year Lucrative Job To Focus On Writing On LinkedIn, Building Digital Biz

New Delhi: Parantap Chowdhury, a former Assistant Vice President at Square Yards in Bengaluru, decided to leave his lucrative position where he was paid Rs 54 lakh a year, to concentrate on writing on LinkedIn and creating a successful, remote, digital business. He believes he might have made more than Rs 9 lakh in the last ninety days if he had continued in his work, but in the three months he has spent writing for LinkedIn, he has experienced more life.

Chowdhury's seven-year career included training over 5,000 salespeople and leading a sales team of more than 250 members. But the work took up more than 70 hours of his week. Chowdhury left his latest job to write for LinkedIn because he felt that something was lacking from his seven years of demanding work at companies like Square Yards and BYJU's.

The 32-year-old Chowdhury, in a recent LinkedIn post said that he gave up his post to live a normal life and spend time with the people he loved. He therefore, left his corporate position and decided to launch a digital business. Had he stayed at his job, he would have made more than Rs 9 lakhs in 90 days, he claimed. In his writing career, he has earned less than 10% of that. However, in the last three months, he has lived better than he did in the last three years. He is also pleased with the choice he made to resign from his position and lead a happy life.

Chowdhury quit his latest job to focus on creating a successful, remote, digital business. He had always been captivated by writing but was not sure of what exactly to write. He struggled for a month before deciding to niche down on a topic and write with authenticity and experience.

Chowdhury also discussed about his work which consists of publishing content tailored to a certain niche and responding to insightful comments. In terms of followers and interaction, he has had a notable increase. He said he also landed two sales consulting gigs through LinkedIn, though he admits he has earned less than what he would have made in his corporate role.

Like others, Chowdhury also worries about money, purpose, and progress in life. But he also understands that money cannot buy everything. He has a life and can spend time with the people he loves.