‘Time when wheat used to be Rs 1.6 per kg’: Bill from 1987 surfaced online, check what happens NEXT

A "J form" is a document that commission brokers give to farmers who sell their crops as confirmation of their income. Before the J form was digitised, agents used to hoard these documents rather than give them to farmers.

Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: IFS Parveen Kaswan's grandfather was depicted on an old bill from the 1980s selling wheat grains to the Indian government. He posted an official document from 1987 called a "J form" to social media with the comment, "Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg."

Additionally, he noted that older people had a propensity to safeguard all data, saying, "Grandfather preserved all of the documents. The J form is the name of this file. Every document related to a crop sale over the last 40 years is included in the collection. You can research them at home."

Users cheered Kaswan's grandfather's habit in addition to being fascinated by the wheat price. Amazing," one user said. Back then, the elders recorded every penny. Keep such records for each crop they sold. The J form is among the most crucial documents for farmers, said one user.

A "J form" is a document that commission brokers give to farmers who sell their crops as confirmation of their income. Before the J form was digitised, agents used to hoard these documents rather than give them to farmers.

