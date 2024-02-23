Timeline For Getting New Electricity Connections To Be Reduced; Govt Okays Amendments To Electricity Rules 2020

New Delhi: The Indian Government has approved amendments to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 that will further reduce the timeline for getting new electricity connections and that they simplify the process of setting up rooftop solar installations.

The time period for obtaining a new electricity connection under the Rules has been reduced from seven days to three days in metropolitan areas, from fifteen days to seven days in other municipal areas, and from thirty days to fifteen days in rural areas. However, in rural areas with hilly terrain, the time period for new connections or for modifications in existing connections will remain thirty days.

Issuing the amendments, the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh stated, "The amendments empower consumers living in multistoried flats in choosing their connection type and ensure separate billing for common areas and back-up generators in residential societies, thus enhancing transparency. The amendments also provide for check meters to be installed by distribution company in case of consumer complaints, to verify electricity consumption."

Amendments have been made in the Rules, to facilitate faster installation and enhance the ease of setting up Rooftop Solar PV systems at the premises of prosumers.

"Exemption has been given for the requirement of technical feasibility study, for systems up to a capacity of 10 kW. For systems of capacity higher than 10 kW, the timeline for completing the feasibility study has been reduced from twenty days to fifteen days. Further, in case the study is not completed within the stipulated time, the approval will be deemed to have been given," said a Ministry of Power release.

Additionally, it has now been mandated that the distribution system strengthening necessary for rooftop solar PV systems up to 5 kW capacity will be done by the distribution company at its own cost. Further, the timeline for the distribution licensee to commission Rooftop Solar PV systems has been reduced from thirty days to fifteen days, it added.

Consumers can now obtain separate electricity connections for charging their Electric Vehicles (EVs). This aligns with the country's goal of reducing carbon emissions and reaching Net Zero by the year 2070.