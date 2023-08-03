Tomato Prices May Touch Rs 300 Per Kilogram In Coming Days, Household Budgets May Take A Severe Hit

New Delhi: There seems to be no end to the burgeoning tomato prices with wholesale traders now warning that the price of the vegetable might soar to Rs 300 per kilogram in the coming days. Meanwhile, it is not just tomatoes; the prices of all other vegetables are on the rise, thereby affecting the household budget.

Wholesalers have said that they facing significant losses as the sale of tomatoes, capsicum, and other seasonal veggies have drastically spiked. For instance, the wholesale price of tomatoes has already surged from Rs 160 per kilo to Rs 220 per kilo.

On Wednesday, Mother Dairy sold tomatoes Rs 259 per kilo in Delhi, although the price have come down by Rs 10 to Rs 249 per kg in their retail stores today.

The vegetable market situation has been worsened by recent heavy rainfall, leading to supply disruptions and transportation difficulties in key producing regions. On one hand, while this has caused a shortage of vegetables in the market, on the other hand it has resulted in a sharp increase in prices.

Wholesale traders are warning that the situation might deteriorate further, and the prices might even reach Rs 300 per kg in the coming days. Azadpur Mandi, which is Asia's largest wholesale fruits and vegetables market, has been particularly affected. On Wednesday, tomato prices at Azadpur Mandi were ruling at Rs 170-220 per kg, depending on the quality.

The government has tried to intervene by selling tomatoes at a subsidized rate since July 14, but the impact has been limited, and retail prices have started to rise again due to short supply. The low supply and demand for tomatoes have created difficulties for vendors who are now struggling to sell their produce. Customers are even hesitating to purchase vegetables like tomatoes, capsicum, cauliflower, and cabbage due to the soaring prices.

