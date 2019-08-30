close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI annual report 2019

Total frauds in Indian banks rose to Rs 71,543 crore in 2018-19: RBI report

Among bank groups, PSBs, which constitute largest market share in bank lending, have accounted for the bulk of frauds reported in 2018-19.

Total frauds in Indian banks rose to Rs 71,543 crore in 2018-19: RBI report

New Delhi: The total number of frauds in Indian banks rose to Rs 71,543 crore in 2018-19, an increase from Rs 41,167 crore a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releasing its annual report FY2019 said.

The number of cases of frauds reported by banks increased by 15 percent in 2018-19 on a year-on-year basis, with the amount involved rising by 73.8 percent, though mostly related to occurrences in earlier years, RBI report said.

“The average lag between the date of occurrence and its detection by banks was 22 months. The average lag for large frauds, i.e.Rs 1 billion and above, amounting to Rs 522 billion reported during 2018-19, was 55 months,” it added.

Total bank fraud cases Group-wise

Among bank groups, PSBs, which constitute largest market share in bank lending, have accounted for the bulk of frauds reported in 2018-19. It was followed by private sector banks and foreign banks, the Central Bank said.

Cheating and forgery was the major component, followed by misappropriation and criminal breach of trust. Fraud cases involving an amount of less than Rs 0.10 million (i.e., small value frauds) were only 0.1 percent of the total amount involved in 2018-19, the RBI said.

Tags:
RBI annual report 2019bank fraudIndian BanksPSBS
Next
Story

RBI proposes to strengthen ALM framework for NBFCs in annual report FY2019

Must Watch

PT5M38S

Army Chief to give first visit to J&K after scrapping of Article 370