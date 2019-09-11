Train hostess, pick & drop facilities: IRCTC set to redefine train travel with new Tejas Express along Delhi-Lucknow route

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is slated to soon launch the country’s first private player-operated Tejas Express train along the Delhi-Lucknow route. Several new features are set to be introduced with these trains and the IRCTC has shared details about what’s in offing.

The private operator to run the Tejas Express will be selected through a bidding process and the train is expected to be launched in the first week of October during the Navratra. The train will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose availability has been sought for the purpose.

The fare of these trains will be based on dynamic pricing system, which was earlier introduced for trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi. However, it has been decided that the fare would be kept lower than that of airlines.

Booking of tickets for these trains is likely to be launched soon.

Sources have told Zee News that there might be provisions such as picking up and dropping of luggage from homes of passengers. Apart from this, passengers travelling in business or executive class might also be able to avail special lounge facilities at the railway stations.

The sources further said that facilities such as hotel booking, flight booking, taxi/cab booking and porters can be availed by Tejas Express passengers through online portal. One might have to pay some additional amount to avail these facilities, but it would certainly ease the travel.

A high-class catering service is also likely to be provided on board Tejas Express trains. Corn-flakes, fruit salads etc are likely to be served for breakfast.

The sources added that similar to airlines, there might also be train hostesses in these trains.

Special focus is also likely to given to on board entertainment for the passengers.

The Indian Railways has been taking a slew of measures to redefine train travel in the country with the participation of private players.