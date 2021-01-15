UDAN scheme: Country's first Air Taxi services launched from Chandigarh to Hisar

New Delhi: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has flagged off a first flight to the newly constructed Hisar airport in Haryana from Chandigarh under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN). The flagging off marked the operationalisation of the 54th airport under the UDAN scheme, said a Ministry of Civil Aviation statement on Thursday.

To date, 307 routes and 54 airports including five heliports and two water aerodromes have been operationalized under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. Hisar airport is a public licensed airport that is suitable for 18 seat type aircraft.

The development of the Hisar airport was undertaken by the MoCA as it aligns with the dual objectives of the UDAN scheme; "letting the common citizen of the country fly" and make air travel affordable and widespread in the country.”

Subsequently, the government of India had sanctioned Rs 28.60 crores for the development of the interim civil aviation operations. The land was handed over to the AAI for the up-gradation and development of the Hisar airport. The upgrade included the construction of the new terminal building, hangars, strengthening of the runway, installation of night-flying equipment, ATC, security equipment, etc at the Hisar airport.

The airline Aviation Connectivity and Infrastructure Developers Pvt. Ltd (Air Taxi) was awarded the Hisar – Chandigarh – Hisar route under the UDAN 4 bidding process. The airline has become the first startup airline in the country to assist the nation with Air Taxi services.

"These UDAN flights will reduce the journey time between Hisar to Chandigarh from 4.50 hours to a comfortable 45 minutes journey that too at an affordable fare since financial incentives in the form of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) is being provided from the Centre, state governments and airport operators to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports under the scheme," it said.

It said, "This air connectivity will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Haryana and Chandigarh. Many people travel frequently between these two cities for personal as well as professional purposes. Hisar is the administrative headquarters of the Hisar district of Hisar division in the state of Haryana."

"The place is India's largest galvanized iron manufacturing city. The commencement of the flight operations on the route will provide impetus to the local economy and enhance the aerial connectivity of the region," it added.

Notably, the inauguration was attended by the senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Airport Authority of India (AAI).