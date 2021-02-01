Union Budget 2021-22: FM proposes increase of 137 per cent in Budget for Health and well-being

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presented the Union Budget for the year 2021-22 in the lower house of the parliament. The Health and Wellbeing have found sharp focus and central positioning in the Union Budget 2021-22 presented in Parliament. They form the basis of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. There is a steep increase of 137 per cent in the Budget outlay for Health and Wellbeing.

Noting that the World Health Organisation has repeatedly stressed the importance of clean water, sanitation, and clean environment, as a prerequisite to achieving universal health, the Budget has made a significant allocation to these sectors.

Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban)

The Union Budget has announced the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban). It aims at a universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crore household tap connections, as well as liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities. It will be implemented over 5 years, with an outlay of Rs 2,87,000 crore.

Swachch Bharat, Swasth Bharat

For further swachhta of urban India, the Budget has focused on complete faecal sludge management and wastewater treatment, source segregation of garbage, reduction in single-use plastic, reduction in air pollution by effectively managing waste from construction-and-demolition activities and bio-remediation of all legacy dump sites. The Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 will be implemented with a total financial allocation of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of 5 years from 2021-2026.

Clean Air

To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of Rs 2,217 crore for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population in this budget.