हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 1.15 lakh crore package for Indian Railways; check key announcements

In terms of priorities, Sitharaman announced the commissioning of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors and basically the whole idea is to bring down the cost of logistics to promote Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Both the corridors will be commissioned by June 2022.

Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 1.15 lakh crore package for Indian Railways; check key announcements

The D day is finally here and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has come up with some big bang measures on Indian Railways that envisages it to become future-ready by 2030. In her speech, she has announced a package of Rs 1.15 lakh crore for the railways.

In terms of priorities, Sitharaman announced the commissioning of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors and basically the whole idea is to bring down the cost of logistics to promote Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Both the corridors will be commissioned by June 2022.

She further announced that a section of the dedicated freight corridors will be made on Public-Private Partnership mode and railways will monetize dedicated freight corridors.

"We will work towards raising the share of public transport with an outlay of Rs 18,000 crore," she announced adding that 100% electrification of broad gauge rail tracks will be done by December 2023.

Sitharaman also said a national monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched and pipelines of GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and HPCL will be monetized.

High-density rail networks and highly utilized rail routes to be provided with indigenously developed automatic train protection system which will eliminate train collision due to human error added Sitharaman.

The government also announced an Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.

Departing from the usual practice, the Finance Minister read out the Union Budget 2021-22 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2021Union Budget 2021-22Union Budget 2021Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2021-22Union Budget
Next
Story

Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes on six pillars of economy in her speech
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M30S

Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme will add 1 crore more people