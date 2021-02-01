Union Budget 2021 to be announced by FM Sitharaman today: Time, complete schedule and where to watch Live Streaming

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 AM.

Union Budget 2021 will go paperless as the Finance Ministry has decided not to print the budget documents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Touted to be a historic move, it will be for the first time in the history of independent India that the budget 2021 papers will not be printed.

Ahead of her third Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, and will likely be accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry. The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

Where to watch Union Budget 2021?

The Budget 2021 will be telecast LIVE on Lok Sabha TV.

Zee Media will also run a live blog on Budget 2021.

Website: https://zeenews.india.com/

Zee Media Social channels

You can also watch the Budget at the video below. Our channel will livestreamed on our website

Live TV

#mute

Alternatively, you can also follow our social media handles

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZeeNews/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZeeNews

The Economic Survey 2020-21 is all set to be tabled in the Parliament on Friday (29 January) ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2021. The survey, also regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward.

The Narendra Modi government has arranged an all-party meeting on Saturday (January 30) to hold discussions ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget in parliament on Monday (February 1). The proposed meeting will start at 11.30 am on a video conference. The centre has invited all the political parties from both the Houses to attend this meeting.

Coronavirus pandemic has altered everything and the budget is no exception. This year Parliament's budget session will be held in two phases, Phase one will start from January 29 to February 15, Phase two will take place from March 8 to April 8.