topStoriesenglish2568341
NewsBusinessEconomy
BUDGET 2023

Union Budget 2023-24: Direct, Indirect Taxes Comprise 58 Paise of Every Rupee in Govt Coffer

The government is also looking to earn 7 paise out of every rupee from excise duty and 4 paise from customs duty.

Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 03:34 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • 58 Paise out of 1 rupee in govt coffer will come out from direct and indirect taxes.
  • 34 paise out of 1 rupee in govt coffer will come out from borrowings and other liabilities.
  • 6 paise out of 1 rupee in govt coffer will come out from non-tax revenue.

Trending Photos

Union Budget 2023-24: Direct, Indirect Taxes Comprise 58 Paise of Every Rupee in Govt Coffer

New Delhi:  For every rupee in the government coffer, 58 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 34 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 6 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment, and 2 paise from non-debt capital receipts, according to the Budget documents for 2023-24. As per the Union Budget presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, Goods and Services Tax (GST) will contribute 17 paise in every rupee of revenue, while corporation tax will account for 15 paise.

The government is also looking to earn 7 paise out of every rupee from excise duty and 4 paise from customs duty. Income tax will yield 15 paise. The collection from 'borrowings and other liabilities' will be 34 paise, according to the Budget 2023-24. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023: Insurance Policies Where Premium is Above Rs 5 Lakh no More Tax Exempt)

On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay is interest payments at 20 paise for every rupee, followed by the states' share of taxes and duties at 18 paise. Allocation for defence stands at 8 paise. Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 17 paise out of every rupee, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes is 9 paise. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023 LIVE: Check Full List of Products Turning Costlier and Cheaper After Nirmala Sitharaman's New Tax Proposals Announcement)

The expenditure on 'Finance Commission and other transfers' is pegged at 9 paise. Subsidies and pension will account for 9 paise and 4 paise, respectively. The government will spend 8 paise out of every rupee on 'other expenditures'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires