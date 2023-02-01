Union Budget 2023: Check Full List of Products Turning Costlier and Cheaper After Nirmala Sitharaman's Announcement
Union Budget 2023 LIVE: Check full list of products turning costlier and cheaper. Owing to changes in the tax bracket being levied on the consumer durable products announced in the Union Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, there are some products that are going to become costlier or cheaper for citizens.
New Delhi: In her Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a number of the country's economic problems and unveiled a number of initiatives to stimulate the economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced reductions in the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on the import of the components for mobile phones and television sets made in India, but smokers would pay more due to the government's higher taxation.
With the finance minister raising customs tax, fully imported cars, including electric vehicles, and those constructed in India using imported parts will also become more expensive.
List of Costlier Items:
Cigarette
Imitation Jewelry
Clothes
Chimney's heat coil
Compound rubber
Silver dore, bars, articles
Gold articles
Bicycles
Diamond articles
Copper Scrap
List of Cheaper Items:
Parts of open cells of TV Panels
Camera lenses of mobile phones
Mobile phones
Chargers
DSLRs
Lithium-ion batteries
Shrimp feed
Denatured ethyl alcohol
Seeds used in the manufacturing of diamonds
Budget 2023 Cheaper Costlier Live: Custom Duty Reduced on Mobile Phones
Central Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to cut in customs duty tax in Budget 2023. Sanmeet Singh Kochhar welcomes the decision of the union minister and said the announcement to further reduce custom duty is another great step in this direction. He continued 'the set-up of 100 labs to develop 5G in the country will better network connectivity in the nook and corner of the country and further help more sectors and communities to access the benefits of 5G networks. The focus on green growth as a priority aligns with HMD Global’s commitment to sustainability, and gives greater impetus to cleaner, greener tech for a better tomorrow.
Budget 2023 Cheaper Costlier Live: Denatured Ethyl Alcohol Gets Cheaper
In the Union Budget 2023-24, in a move to enhance ethanol blending and energy transitions, the tax on denatured ethyl alcohol cuts down.
List of Cheaper Items: Camera lens, Mobile Phones, Laptops, and DSLRs to Cost Less
In the Union Budget 2023, camera lenses of mobile phones, laptops & DSLRs becomes cheaper. While addressing the house, the FM announced, "I propose to lower the Basic Customs Duty on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5 percent to boost value addition in the manufacturing of TVs."
List of Cheaper Items: THESE Items Get Cheaper in Union Budget 2023
Toys, bicycles, cars, mobile phones, electric vehicles, televisions, lithium-ion cell batteries, and camera lenses have all decreased in price.
Cheaper Costlier Items in Budget 2023: Toys to Cost Less
Central Finance Minister cuts custom duty tax on toys. She cut rates to 13 percent from 21 percent.
Budget 2023 Cheaper Costlier Live: Jewellery Becomes Costlier
In a move to boost the duty differential, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman announced raising the taxes on items manufactured of dore and bars of gold and platinum. "Earlier this fiscal year, the customs charges on gold and platinum bars and dore were raised. She also suggested raising import taxes on silver jewellery, bars, and other items to make them comparable to import taxes on gold and platinum "added the release.
Cheaper Costlier Items LIVE Updates: Compounded Rubber Becomes Dearer
Import duty on Compounded Rubber gets doubled in the Budget 2023. The central government hiked the basic import duty to 25 percent, which was 10 percent previously.
Budget 2023 Cheaper Costlier Live: Gold Bars' Items Get Dearer
The Indian Government hiked basic customs on Gold Bars' items
Cheaper Costlier Items in Budget 2023: TV Panels Parts have gone cheaper
The government announced a cut in customs duty to 2.5 percent on parts of open cells of TV panels.
Union Budget 2023 Cheaper Costlier Live: Kitchen Electric Chimney have gone Dearer
The Tax rate on the Electric Chimney of the Kitchen gets doubled. The rate hiked to 15 percent from 7.5 percent previously.
List of Products That Turned Costlier, Cheaper in Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: Cigarettes Have Gone Costlier
Cigarettes witnessed a major hike in interest rates by 16 percent.
List of Products That Turned Costlier, Cheaper in Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: EVs have gone cheaper
Following the previous year pattern, EVs have gone cheaper in India for another year.
Full List of Products That Turned Costlier, Cheaper in Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates
