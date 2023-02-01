Union Budget 2023: Check Full List of Products Turning Costlier and Cheaper After Nirmala Sitharaman's Announcement

New Delhi: In her Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a number of the country's economic problems and unveiled a number of initiatives to stimulate the economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced reductions in the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on the import of the components for mobile phones and television sets made in India, but smokers would pay more due to the government's higher taxation.

With the finance minister raising customs tax, fully imported cars, including electric vehicles, and those constructed in India using imported parts will also become more expensive.

List of Costlier Items:



Cigarette

Imitation Jewelry

Clothes

Chimney's heat coil

Compound rubber

Silver dore, bars, articles



Gold articles

Bicycles

Diamond articles

Copper Scrap

List of Cheaper Items:

Parts of open cells of TV Panels

Camera lenses of mobile phones

Mobile phones

Chargers

DSLRs

Lithium-ion batteries

Shrimp feed

Denatured ethyl alcohol

Seeds used in the manufacturing of diamonds

