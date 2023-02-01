Union Budget 2023: Insurance Policies Where Premium is Above Rs 5 Lakh no More Tax Exempt

New Delhi: Insurance policies where the premium is over Rs 5 lakh will no longer be tax-exempt, as per the provisions in the Union Budget 2023-24. Kapil Mehta, Co-founder, SecureNow Insurance Broker said the income from traditional insurance where the premium is over Rs 5 lakh will not be tax exempt. While this will dampen the interest of individuals to buy high-value traditional insurance, it will increase the focus on term plans and pure risk covers which is good.



A concern is that it should not result in a significant shift towards purely investment-oriented unit link insurances, Mehta said. Arihant Bardia, CIO, and Co-Founder, Valtrust said if the premium paid on insurance policies (excl. ULIP) exceeds Rs 5 lakh in a year, then the proceeds from those policies will be taxable (except in case of death benefit). (Also Read: Union Budget 2023 LIVE: Check Full List of Products Turning Costlier and Cheaper After Nirmala Sitharaman's New Tax Proposals Announcement)



Bardia said this is negative for insurance -- as it will impact savings products which are usually high-value and margin products (though not protection). However, smaller policies remain unaffected. Overall a negative for insurance companies as it will impact the high-value premium policies -- thus impacting overall industry GWP growth. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023 Cheaper, Dearer Items: Here's a List of Items Supposed to get Cheaper and Price of THESE Commodities are Anticipated to Increase)



A similar provision was already introduced for ULIPs in 2021 wherein the aggregate premium was restricted to Rs 2.5 lakh in a year for tax-exempt proceeds", said Bardia. Mehta said improvements in ease of doing business specifically, the changes pertaining to simplification of the KYC process, one-stop solution for identity and address updating, common business identifier, unified filing, and entity Digi locker will make placement of insurances easier. Claims payment would also be facilitated.



Changes in personal income tax will increase personal disposable income. This will result in individuals' ability to buy better, higher-value insurance to manage their risk, Mehta said.