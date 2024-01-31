New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday, February 1. The live streaming of the Interim Budget 2024 presentation will begin at 11 am on Thursday, February 1. There will be a slew of options for the audience to stream the Interim Budget 2024 presentation live.



Where To Live Stream Interim Budget 2024?

Viewers can watch the live streaming of the Interim Budget 2024 presentation on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and news channels. The Finance Minister's address is available to view live online via Zed News Live TV. On February 1, the Zee News app will stream the Interim Budget 2024 live, providing post-budget commentary to help viewers better comprehend the developments.

To watch the live presentation of the Interim Budget, you can also go to the official Lok Sabha YouTube and Twitter accounts, as well as the official parliament channel, Sansad TV. The Interim Budget 2024 speech will also be televised by national broadcaster Doordarshan.

When Interim Budget 2024's Live Streaming Will Begin?

As mentioned above, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget 2024 at 11 Am on Thursday, February 1, in Lok Sabha.

She has given numerous lengthy talks on the budget during the last few years. For example, she gave the longest speech in Indian history in 2019—two hours and fifteen minutes—during her Budget speech. She did, however, surpass her own record in 2020 when she gave a speech that lasted about 162 minutes. The FM gave a one-hour and 27-minute speech in which she announced the 2023 budget.

Budget Session 2024

The Budget Session 2023 kicked off yesterday, January 31, with Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building. In her maiden address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, President Murmu touched on varied issues ranging from inflation to the progress of the Indian economy in the last decade. Addressing the Parliament, President Murmu said that the Indian economy used to be among the 'fragile five' but was now moving in the right direction and at the right pace because of the various reforms that the administration has implemented during the past ten years.

Meanwhile, as per parliamentary conventions, the Economic Survey was not presented in the Lok Sabha a day ahead of the Union Budget. Following the President's Address to the Two Houses of Parliament, the Economic Survey is presented. However, since the Budget is going to be an Interim Budget with general elections being scheduled tentatively for April, the financial document was not presented this time around. PM Narendra Modi has vowed to bring a full-fledged Budget after forming of new government.