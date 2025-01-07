Union Budget 2025: Have Budget Suggestions For FM Nirmala Sitharaman? Share It Directly On THIS Govt Website From January 10

New Delhi: From 10 January 2025, citizens may share their valuable suggestions and ideas for the Union Budget 2025-26 on the MyGov platform. Citizens are encouraged to actively participate in this annual initiative, aimed at making the Budget-making process more inclusive with the spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari’, said a Ministry of Finance release.

The Ministry of Finance and MyGov eagerly look forward to receiving innovative and constructive suggestions from citizens across the country. To submit the suggestions, citizens can visit the MyGov platform (www.mygov.in) and contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat, it added.

The Pre-Budget consultations chaired by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman for the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26 concluded in New Delhi on January 6. The consultations were held over a month-long period and started on 6th December 2024.

In the course of the in-person consultations, more than 100 invitees across 09 stakeholder groups, including experts and representatives from farmer associations & agriculture economists; trade unions; education & health sector; MSME; trade & services; industry; economists; financial sector & capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings.

Union Minister for State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary; Finance Secretary and Secretary DIPAM, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Secretary, D/o Economic Affairs, Ajay Seth; Secretary, D/o Financial Services, M. Nagaraju; Secretary: Secretaries of Ministries concerned, Chief Economic Adviser, Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, and senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and Ministries concerned were also present during relevant meetings.

In the course of the consultations, Union Finance Minister Smt. Sitharaman expressed gratitude to the participants for sharing valuable suggestions and assured experts and representatives that their suggestions would be carefully examined and considered while preparing the Union Budget 2025-26.