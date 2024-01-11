Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Schools Akhilesh Yadav On Urea Price Hike Claim

New Delhi: A war of words broke out between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Manuskh Mandaviya regarding the former's claim of urea price hike.

In a tweet, Akhilesh Yadav blamed the BJP government for exploiting the farmers over the increase in urea price.

"The BJP government has become synonymous with exploitation of farmers. The bag of urea has now reduced in weight to 40 kg. The farmer understands this simple mathematics very well that earlier the price of 45 kg urea for ₹ 266.50 i.e. one kg urea was approximately ₹ 5.92 but now 40 kg will cost ₹ 266.50 i.e. approximately 6.66 kg per kg, which means in one stroke the price of urea is more than 12%. It has become expensive," Akhilesh Yadav wrote.

भाजपा सरकार किसानों के शोषण का पर्याय बन गयी है। यूरिया की बोरी वज़न में घटकर अब 40 किलो की हो गयी है। किसान ये साधारण गणित अच्छे से समझता है कि पहले ₹ 266.50 में 45 किलो यानी एक किलो यूरिया का दाम लगभग ₹ 5.92 पड़ता था लेकिन अब ₹ 266.50 में 40 किलो यानी लगभग 6.66 किलो प्रति… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 7, 2024

However, Minister Mansukh Mandaviya schooled Yadav on his wrong calculations and advised him to stay away from misguiding the farmers.

Coming strongly on Yadav's claims, Mandaviya wrote that the former has mistaken the price of neem coated urea with that of Sulphur Coated Urea (Urea Gold).

"Dear Akhilesh ji, First of all, I want to make it clear to you that Neem coated urea was available at ₹ 266.5 per bag of 45 kg, is available now, and will continue to be available. But PM @NarendraModi. With the slogan of Ji K Jai Anusandhan, we have created a new sulfur coated ‘Gold Urea’ in the interest of farmers," Mandaviya tweeted.

प्रिय अखिलेश जी,



पहले तो मैं आपको यह बात स्पष्ट कर देना चाहता हूँ की नीम कोटेड यूरिया की 45 किलो की प्रति बैग ₹ 266.5 मैं मिलती थी, मिलती है, और मिलती रहेगी।



लेकिन PM @NarendraModi जी के जय अनुसंधान के नारे साथ हमने किसानों के हित मैं नया सल्फर कॉटेड ‘गोल्ड यूरिया’ बनाया है। https://t.co/SFhfolD70H — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 11, 2024

He also reminded Yadav for raising questions on the vaccine made in the country during Covid and making fun of the same scientists.

"...Even during the time of Covid, you had raised questions on the vaccine made in the country, which the country and our scientists have not been able to forget. Today again you have made fun of the same scientists. I hope that you will not mislead the farmers and will work together in the interest of the farmers," Mandaviya wrote.

जिसकी नई मात्रा व दाम तय किए गए हैं।

कोविड के समय भी आपने देश में बनी वैक्सीन पर सवाल उठाये थे, जिसको देश और हमारे वैज्ञानिक भूल नहीं पाये हैं। आज फिर से आपने उन्हीं वैज्ञानिकों का मजाक उड़ाया है।



मुझे आशा है कि आप किसानों को गुमराह नहीं करेंगे व किसान हित में मिलकर काम करेंगे। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 11, 2024

Union Government has taken a step in the form of PM PRANAM scheme. The efforts also include introduction of slow-release Sulphur Coated Urea (Urea Gold), nano urea, nano DAP etc. to promote use of alternate fertilizers to save the mother earth.