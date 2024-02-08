trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719334
'UPA Made Economy Non-Performing In 10 Years:' FM Sitharaman Tables White Paper In Lok Sabha

Sitharaman shared the White Paper in both English and Hindi. 

Written By Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'UPA Made Economy Non-Performing In 10 Years:' FM Sitharaman Tables White Paper In Lok Sabha Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: During the current Parliament Budget Session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a 'White Paper on the Indian economy'. This document talks about how things were not managed well during the time the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power before 2014.

Sitharaman shared the White Paper in both English and Hindi. It lists the mistakes made by the UPA government and also mentions the actions taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to fix those mistakes.

