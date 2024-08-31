Advertisement
UNIFIED PAYMENTS INTERFACE

UPI Likely To Grow Further In Several Countries: RBI Governor

These endeavours, he said, underscore collaborative efforts for the adoption of India’s initiatives across the globe. 

|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 04:21 PM IST|Source: PTI
UPI Likely To Grow Further In Several Countries: RBI Governor File Photo

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said he is optimistic that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will grow further in several countries. Das, who is on a five-day visit to the state, said UPI is already present in many countries through QR codes and the linkage of fast payment systems, and discussions are underway with several other nations.

“We expect this to grow further at the global level and internationalise in future,” he told reporters here on Friday evening. Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Das had said that notable progress in this direction has already been made with countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, the UAE, Mauritius, Namibia, Peru, France and a few others for acceptance of RuPay cards and payments through the UPI network.

