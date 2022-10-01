NewsBusinessEconomy
UPI TRANSACTIONS

UPI transactions up over 3% at Rs 678 crore in September

In July, India processed 6.28 billion UPI transactions worth Rs 10.62 lakh crore.

Edited By:  Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 02:24 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • In August 2020, the total number of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) based digital financial transactions stood at 6.57 billion (657 crore).
  • In July, India processed 6.28 billion UPI transactions worth Rs 10.62 lakh crore.

Trending Photos

UPI transactions up over 3% at Rs 678 crore in September

New Delhi: UPI transactions grew by over 3 per cent to 6.78 billion in September from a month ago, data from NPCI showed on Saturday.

In August 2020, the total number of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) based digital financial transactions stood at 6.57 billion (657 crore).

In value terms, 6.78 billion (678 crore) transactions in last month corresponds to transactions worth Rs 11.16 lakh crore, up from Rs 10.73 lakh crore in August, as per the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

In July, India processed 6.28 billion UPI transactions worth Rs 10.62 lakh crore.

UPI is becoming a preferred mode among users and it is simple to use, fast and a secure payment method.

Among other payments methods under the NCPI umbrella, the instant inter-bank payments through IMPS stood at 462.69 million (46.27 crore) in September slightly lower from 466.91 million (46.69 crore) in the preceding month. In July, it was 460.83 million (46.03 crore).

Aadhaar number based AePS transactions stood at 102.66 million in September, as against 105.65 million a month earlier. In July, there were as many as 110.48 million AePS transactions.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!