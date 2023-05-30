topStoriesenglish2615421
Urban Unemployment Fell To 6.8% In January-March Period Of 2022-23: Govt Survey

At this rate, the unemployment rate in Indian cities is the lowest since the quarterly periodic labour force survey (PLFS) came into existence in 2018-19.

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:12 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: India's urban unemployment rate fell to 6.8 per cent during the January-March period of 2022-23 from 7.2 per cent in the corresponding period of last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

At this rate, the unemployment rate in Indian cities is the lowest since the quarterly periodic labour force survey (PLFS) came into existence in 2018-19.

As per this survey, a person is considered employed if they worked for at least one hour on any day during the seven days preceding the day they are surveyed.

In January-March, India's urban unemployment rate fell even as the labour force participation rate increased to 48.5 per cent from 48.2 per cent the previous quarter.

