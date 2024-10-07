Vada Pav Seller’s Makes Rs 24 Lakh Year, Earning More Than Most White-Collar Workers—Salary Sparks Debate Online

New Delhi: If you think street vendors selling vada pav don’t earn much, think again. Mumbai’s famous vada pav sellers can make more than professionals with degrees like engineering or MBA. A street vendor selling vada pav in Mumbai can earn up to Rs 24 lakh a year, a figure that has left many white-collar workers surprised.

A viral video by vlogger Sarthak Sachdeva has taken the internet by surprise. It shows just how much a Mumbai street vendor earns selling vada pav. The clip reveals that you don't need a corporate job to make significant money. Sachdeva spent a day working at a local vada pav stall and the results were shocking—the vendor’s income far exceeds what many would think.

Sachdeva’s video amassed over 10 million views. It captures the experience of spending a day selling vada pav. In the video, he begins by understanding the business and preparing fresh vada pavs. He also interacted with customers. “By mid-morning, we had already sold around 200 vada pavs,” he notes, highlighting the strong demand. The day continued with brisk sales, totaling 622 vada pavs by evening. With each vada pav priced at Rs 15, the total earnings for the day amounted to Rs 9,300.

The vendor’s income, when calculating over a full month, adds up to Rs 2.8 lakh (around 3,300 dollars). After covering expenses, the vendor takes home approximately Rs 2 lakh (2,400 dollars) per month, or Rs 24 lakh (29,000 dollars) annually—an income that competes with many white-collar jobs in India.

The internet responded with a mix of disbelief and humor. One user remarked, "It seems like easy money, but the EXTREME HARDWORK THAT GOES BEHIND IT." Another commented, "Successfully roasting India’s education system." A third added, "Bro is earning more than 90% graduates in India." Someone else chimed in, saying, "Bro is motivating me to leave my job and start a thela…"