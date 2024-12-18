Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2833138https://zeenews.india.com/economy/vishal-mega-mart-shares-surge-41-in-market-debut-2833138.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
VISHAL MEGA MART IPO

Vishal Mega Mart Shares Surge 41% In Market Debut

The stock listed at Rs 110, rallying 41 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged 42.24 per cent to Rs 110.95.

|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 12:24 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vishal Mega Mart Shares Surge 41% In Market Debut

New Delhi: Shares of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd jumped 41 per cent in debut trade on Wednesday against the issue price of Rs 78.

The stock listed at Rs 110, rallying 41 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged 42.24 per cent to Rs 110.95.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 104, a jump of 33.33 per cent from the issue price.

Vishal Mega Mart's market valuation stood at Rs 48,644.57 crore.

The Rs 8,000-crore initial public offer of Vishal Mega Mart received 27.28 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Friday.

The initial public offer (IPO) had a price range of Rs 74-78 apiece.

The IPO of the Gurugram-based supermart major was entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of shares by promoter Kedaara Capital-led Samayat Services LLP, Samayat Services LLP, with no fresh issue of equity shares.

Vishal Mega Mart's product range includes both in-house and third-party brands, covering three key categories -- apparel, general merchandise, and fast-moving consumer goods.

As of June 30, 2024, it operates 626 Vishal Mega Mart stores across India, along with a mobile app and website.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK