Want to update your address in Aadhaar? UIDAI lists out 44 supporting documents for it

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has listed out 44 supporting documents for those looking to change their address in Aadhaar.

If you want to make changes in your address details on your Aadhaar card, you can do it both online and offline (by visiting your nearby Aadhaar Centre).

UIDAI has tweeted a list of supporting documents which you will require for making changes in your residential address:

If you want to update your Address or Date of Birth in Aadhaar, ensure that the supporting documents is: of the valid documents listed here:

2. has your name (same as that on Aadhaar)

Here is the list of 44 supporting documents that you will require to change your address in Aadhaaar

1. Passport

2. Bank Statement/ Passbook

3. Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook

4. Ration Card

5. Voter ID

6. Driving License

7. Govemment Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

8. Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

9. Water Bill (not older than 3 months)

10.Telephone Landline Bill Inot older than 3 months)

11.Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

12.Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

13.Insurance Policy

14.Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead

15.Sig. Letter having Photo issued by registered Company on letterhead

16.Sig. Letter having Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution on letterhead or Photo ID having address issued by Recognized Educational Institution

17.NREGS Job Card

18.Arms License

19.Pensioner Card

20.Freedom Fighter Card

21.Kissan Passbook

22.CGHS/ ECHS Card

23.Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MIA or MLC or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on

24.Certificate of Address issued byVilloge PanchaYat head or its equiwlent authority (for rural areas)

25.Income Tax Assessment Order

26.Vehicle Registration Certificate

27.Register. Sale/ Lease/ Rent Agreement

28.Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts

29.Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by State Govt

30.Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ . Governments/ Administrations

31.Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)

32.Passport of Spouse

33.Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)

34.Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/ State Govt. (not more than 3 years old)

35.Marriage Certificate issued by the Govemment, containing address

36.Bhamashah card

37.Certificate from Superintendent/Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes for orphanages, homes etc. on letter head

38.Certificate of address having photo issued by Municipal Councillor on letterhead

39.Identity Card issued by recognized educational institutions

40.SSLC book having photograph

41.School Identity card

42.School Leaving Certificate ISLC)/ School Transfer Certificate ITC), containing Name and Address

43.Extract of School Records containing Name, Address and Photograph issued by Head of School

44.Certificate of Identity containing Name, Address and Photograph issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute