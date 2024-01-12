New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Monday re-emphasised the resolve to take Indian economy to newer heights saying that the country has to be the world's third largest economy.

PM Modi said while addressing the National Youth Festival in Nashik said, “We have to become the world's third largest economy,” adding that the world today looks at India as a country with a skilled workforce.

The Prime Minister Narendra also urged the youth to participate in the electoral process to reduce the influence of dynastic politics. The PM said that country's present-day youth is the most fortunate generation of the 21st century, poised to take the country to greater heights during “Amrit Kaal”.

National Youth Festival is organised every year from January 12 to 16. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary falls on January 12.

“India is among the top five global economies. It figures in the list of top three start-up ecosystems because of the commitment and calibre of the youth,” he said.Cheapest mobile data in India amazes the people of the world, said the prime minister during his address.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi launched ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ via video conferencing in December 2023.

Viksit Bharat @2047 is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of independence. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.

With PTI Inputs