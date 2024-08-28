What Is Mukesh Ambani’s Daughter-in-Law Radhika Merchant’s Net Worth? Find Out Here

New Delhi: India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant got engaged in December 2022 with their ceremony held at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. They officially tied the knot on July 12, 2024. Today, we’ll explore the wealth and financial status of Radhika Merchant, the newest member of the Ambani family.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is an Indian classical dancer and a key member of the board of directors at Encore Healthcare where she works alongside her parents and sister. Her father, Viren Merchant is the CEO of Encore Healthcare and also serves on the board of APL Apollo Tubes, a steel manufacturing company. Radhika is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of business magnate Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and the sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal.

Radhika Merchant Net Worth:

Radhika's father has a net worth of approximately Rs 755 crore. As for Radhika herself, media reports estimate her net worth to be around Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore. She started her career as a junior sales manager at a real estate company, but a significant portion of her income comes from her family's business, Encore Healthcare.

Education and career

Radhika Merchant, born on December 18, 1994, in Mumbai, hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She attended The Cathedral and John Connon School and École Mondiale World School, before completing her International Baccalaureate diploma at BD Somani International School. Radhika graduated in political science from New York University in 2017.

After her studies, she returned to India and started her career with internships at India First Organization and Desai & Diwanji. She then worked as a junior sales manager at Isprava, a Mumbai-based real estate firm, before joining her family’s business.

Outside of her professional life, Radhika is passionate about animal welfare and enjoys trekking, swimming, and reading. She also has a deep interest in Indian classical dance, having trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years under Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts. Radhika showcased her skills at an Arangetram ceremony in May 2022.