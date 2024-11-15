New Delhi: In recent years, quick commerce platforms have transformed the shopping experience in Indian cities, delivering everyday essentials at lightning speed. Surprisingly, Swiggy Instamart CEO Sriharsha Majety revealed that one of the most frequently ordered items isn’t food or groceries but bedsheets—an unexpected favourite among netizens using the platform.

At the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, Swiggy Instamart CEO Sriharsha Majety shared an intriguing insight, saying, “What do you think people want to order the most in 10 minutes? If I say that people are ordering bedsheets the most on Instamart, then who will believe it? But, it is true that on our platform, bedsheets are ordered the most for quick delivery."

He noted that while batteries used to be the most-searched item, bedsheets have now taken the lead in quick delivery orders. Majety also revealed how the distinction between quick commerce and traditional e-commerce is gradually fading and how many e-commerce companies are embracing faster delivery models.

“Our company cannot be everywhere, but other players are entering this space, creating competition for quick delivery,” Majety explained.

Discussing his challenges as a CEO, he shared, “Since we started the company, the biggest challenge in front of me was to take everyone along. As we moved forward, it became more difficult, but taking people along has become the secret of our success today. It is not always easy, but as the company grows, it becomes the foundation.”

Majety also mentioned that Swiggy and Zomato are not the only players competing in the market. “When Swiggy was launched in 2014, there were over 19 players in the market. Today, the quick commerce market has expanded to 5.5 billion dollars (approximately Rs 50,000 crore). Initially, it focused on delivering grocery items, but now it includes electronics, clothing, and sports equipment,” he explained.