Who Is Bhakti Modi? Meet The 30-Year Old CEO Of Tira, Know Her Connection With Isha Ambani

Bhakti Modi, daughter of Mukesh Ambani's close aide Manoj Modi, has been appointed the CEO of Tira, Reliance’s omnichannel beauty platform. Bhakti's strong relationship with Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's daughter, has been crucial to her career, even in addition to her professional accomplishments.

Because of her strong business acumen, she can better analyze business operations, comprehend business challenges, and offer insightful advice on achieving goals and ensuring business success. And with her business sense skills, she is now at the helm of one of India’s largest conglomerates, Reliance Retail.

Bhakti- An astute businesswoman

As CEO of Tira, Bhakti will be in charge of the company's growth in India’s beauty and personal care sectors.

Her great business astuteness allows her to comprehend a wide range of business scenarios, the company's position in the industry, and how to connect strategies and priorities with organizational objectives.

Her capacity to see things from a "big picture" perspective and a combination of experience-driven knowledge and talent make up her business shrewdness. The early 30-year-old Modi began her professional career with Reliance's Ajio division. She was employed by Ajio in Bengaluru from January 2017 to August 2018 as a category inventory planner and merchandiser.

Her acute perception and sound judgment allow her to make informed decisions and comprehend many facets of a company's operations. An accomplished retail expert with over 12 years of experience in the Indian retail sector, specializing in luxury fashion, lifestyle, and beauty, Bhakti has a strong understanding of consumer behavior and branding.

Bhakti's association with Isha Ambani

Bhakti has collaborated extensively with Reliance Retail's Executive Director, Isha Ambani, who introduced Tira in 2023. Since Tira's founding, Modi has been responsible for its strategy and implementation.

Her father Manoj Modi is a prominent figure at Reliance and is regarded as Mukesh Ambani's right hand man. Bhakti is married to Tejas Goenka, the managing director of Tally Solutions. In 2016, Mukesh Ambani's famous Antilia home hosted their nuptials.

Bhakti Modi Education

Bhakti Modi attended Queen Mary School in Mumbai. She completed her International Baccalaureate (IB) coursework at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She graduated with a fashion/apparel design degree from Parsons School of Design and a BA in consumer psychology from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tira Owned by Reliance Retail

Owned by Reliance Retail, a division of Reliance Industries, Tira is an omnichannel beauty retail platform, dedicated to beauty, skincare, and haircare. Headed by Isha Ambani, who serves as the executive director, Tira has taken on Nykaa, SS Beauty, Tata Cliq Palette, and others in the market for beauty products. Tira has a store, app, and website.