Who Is Noel Tata? Meet New Tata Trusts Chairman & Half-Brother Of Ratan Tata

New Delhi: Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata has been appointed as the new Chairman of Tata Trusts, a key entity overseeing the governance of the Rs 30 lakh crore Tata Group empire. The decision to name Noel Tata as the new leader was made unanimously during a meeting in Mumbai on Friday. He will be succeeding Ratan Tata, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 86, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

Noel Tata currently serves as the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Tata International Limited and also chairs Tata Investment Corporation. He is also a trustee of both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which collectively own a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Over the years, Noel has led Trent, the group's retail division, turning it from a single store in 1998 into a successful chain with over 700 stores across India.

Noel Tata has also held the position of Vice Chairman at both Titan Company and Tata Steel, while playing a key role as a board member of Voltas. As Managing Director of Tata International Limited, the 67-year-old was instrumental in driving the company's revenue growth from 500 million dollars to over $3 billion dollars between 2010 and 2021.

Noel Tata, the son of Naval Tata and half-brother of Ratan Tata has long been closely tied to the Tata family legacy. His vast experience across various Tata companies and leadership roles made him a natural choice to succeed Ratan Tata at the helm of Tata Trusts. The Parsi community's preference for someone with the Tata surname as the group's leader also influenced his selection. Noel is a graduate of Sussex University in the UK and has completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from the prestigious INSEAD business school.

Noel Tata’s family is deeply connected to the Tata Group as well. His wife, Aloo Mistry, is the daughter of Pallonji Mistry, who was the largest individual shareholder in Tata Sons. Their son, Neville Tata, joined Trent in 2016 and now oversees Star Bazaar. His eldest daughter, Leah Tata, serves as Vice President at Indian Hotels Company Limited, while his other daughter, Maya, is involved with Tata Capital.