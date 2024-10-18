Who Is Vasundhara Oswal, Daughter Of Billionaire Businessman Pankaj Oswal Detained In Uganda? Know Her Lavish Lifestyle, Net Worth

Indian-origin billionaire and business tycoon Pankaj Oswal has appealed to the United Nations over the alleged illegal detention of his daughter, Vasundhara Oswal, in Uganda, where 20 armed men seized her without a warrant.

Vasundhara was detained from the Oswal's extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) plant in Uganda. The 26-year-old was detained on October 1, allegedly in a missing man's case. Earlier this week, an urgent appeal was filed to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD).

In an Instagram post, Vasundhara's detainment and arrest showed a picture of a toilet with feces and blood all over the floor. She was allegedly made to spend more than 90 hours sitting in a room full of shoes and was denied access to a bathroom or a change of clothes for almost five days. The post went on to say that she was denied basic necessities like clean water and food, and forced to take part in a suspect parade.

Vasundhara's brother claimed in an Instagram post that a 68-year-old man's corporate jealousy led to her imprisonment, accusing him of trying to extort Oswal money and damaging her reputation. She was charged with murder by the authorities and despite a court order, the authorities refused to release her, her brother stated.

Vasundhara's mother Radhika Oswal, has also appealed to the Ugandan government to ensure her safety. She said, "My young daughter has been thrown into a foreign jail. She has been stripped of her basic human rights and her dignity. Vasundhara is an innocent bystander. All I want is her safety.”

Vasundhara's father, Pankaj Oswal, claims charges against her were fabricated. A former employee stole their valuables and took a $200,000 loan with Oswal's family as guarantors. Pankaj Oswal has filed an urgent appeal with the UN.

Who is Vasundhara Oswal?

Vasundhara Oswal, born in 1999, is the daughter of business tycoon Pankaj and Radhika Oswal, and a member of the Oswal Group Global, which owns a global conglomerate. Vasundhara's family is famous for their lavish lifestyle and as per several media reports, the Oswal family has a net worth of 247,000 crore.

Vasundhara Oswal, a finance graduate from the University of Switzerland, is the Executive Director of Axis Minerals and a member of PRO Industries. Her roles include investment management, finance oversight, and liaising with government agencies. Vasundhara has also established a carbon dioxide-capturing plant and has taken the initiative to supply recycled water to beverage companies.

Pankaj and Radhika Oswal, known for their lavish lifestyle, recently purchased Villa Hari, a world-famous estate in Switzerland, for around Rs 1649 crore, making it a headline-grabbing purchase.