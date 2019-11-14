close

Wholesale inflation

Wholesale inflation eases to 0.16% in October from 0.33% in September: Report

The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.54 per cent in October 2018.

NEW DELHI: The wholesale prices-based inflation eased further to 0.16 per cent in October, as against 0.33 per cent in September due to subdued prices of non-food articles and decline in prices of manufactured items, government data showed on Thursday.

'''The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 0.16% (provisional) for the month of October, 2019 (over October, 2018) as compared to 0.33% (provisional) for the previous month and 5.54% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.92% compared to a build up rate of 4.90% in the corresponding period of the previous year,'' a release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday.

The rate of price rise for food articles was at 9.80 per cent during the month, while for non-food articles it stood at 2.35 per cent, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation was at (-)0.84 per cent in October 2019.

However, the retail inflation for the month hit a 16-month high of 4.62 per cent due to soaring prices of food articles, including fruits and vegetables.

