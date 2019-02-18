हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reserve Bank

Will meet bank heads on Feb 21 on transmission of rate cut, says RBI Guv

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

Will meet bank heads on Feb 21 on transmission of rate cut, says RBI Guv

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das Monday said he will meet heads of public and private sector banks this week to discuss transmission of interest rate cut to borrowers.

Speaking to reporters after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the board of the central bank, he said transmission of monetary policy decisions is important.

He said he will meet the CEOs of public and private sector banks on February 21.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

Commenting on mergers in the banking space, Jaitley said India needs fewer and mega banks which are strong.

Tags:
Reserve BankShaktikanta DasPSU banksArun Jaitley
Next
Story

Growth likely to reach 7.5% next fiscal: Chief Economic Adviser

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Amit Shah: Sacrifices of CRPF jawans will not go in vain