Will You Have 3.5 Days Work-week In Future? This Billionaire Sees A Reason For It
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has argued that with Artificial Intelligence people may be able to work 3.5 days in a week in the future.
New Delhi: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon believes Artificial Intelligence (AI) will improve businesses and work-life balance, potentially reducing workweeks to 3.5 days a week in the future, a Fortune report said.
AI to improve living standards
Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Dimon said that thousands at JP Morgan already use AI. Technology is evolving and a “living breathing thing”, he said. Dimon added that AI and large language models (LLMs) provide opportunities to improve living standards, as per the report.
Work days may be reduced to 3.5 days a week
Dimon believes that technology will improve work-life balance and potentially reduce workweeks to 3.5 days a week in the future. “People have to take a deep breath. Technology has always replaced jobs. Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology, and literally, they’ll probably be working three and a half days a week,” he told the channel.
Employees displaced by AI to be moved to new roles
Dimon, believes that while technology disruptions are expected, he aims to move employees displaced by AI to new roles instead of firing them, Fortune reported. If AI-related job dislocation occurs, Dimon plans to relocate employees to local branches or functions, ensuring they are adequately supported.
Meanwhile, Dimon has also warned of potential negatives of technology, such as misuse of AI for cyber warfare, which could lead to negative consequences.
