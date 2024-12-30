With Robust Growth Of 25% In 2024, Delhi-NCR Real Estate Sector Maintains Positive Outlook For 2025

The real estate sector has overcome its challenges and continues to reach new heights year after year. According to PropEquity, India’s key property market, Delhi NCR has shown a resilient performance during the December quarter, with housing sales and new supply expected to rise 25% and 59%. The data reveals that the residential units sold in Delhi NCR outpaced the previous year’s figures, underscoring the growing interest of homebuyers in the region. As per the real estate data analytics firm, housing sales in the region will rise to 12,91 units during the October - December period this calendar year, whereas new supply in Delhi NCR is likely to increase 59% to 11,223 units in the ongoing December quarter.

In comparison to other nine major cities across the country, Delhi NCR stands as the sole market with a rise in sales and new supply. This proves that NCR is a prominent location for real estate growth in the Indian real estate market. The area has seen a growing demand from investors, end - users, and NRIs, backed by robust economic growth, infrastructure development, metro expansion, and increased supply from well - known builders.

In the NCR region, Gurugram has shown significant growth, with locations like Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Sohna Road, and Golf Course Extension Road showing robust performance. These hotspots continue to attract homebuyers, with the overall residential real estate market of Gurugram showing resilience, with an exceeding demand for premium and luxury properties. These improvements are an ideal sign for the NCR real estate market, which indicates further development in the region.

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group, said, "The demand for housing reached a new peak across cities making 2024 an exceptional year for the real estate sector. Given the upward growth trajectory of the luxury housing segment, we anticipate a strong year ahead driven by positive market sentiments and favorable economic conditions. Gurugram and its emerging corridors are expected to dominate the new supply of luxury housing and its demand in the year ahead. We are looking forward to rapidly increasing development and sales growth as Gurugram emerges to become one of the leading realty markets."

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, said that the rising income played a key role in the growth of the luxury segment. "In NCR, Gurugram has remained the preferred luxury destination where new sectors have become increasingly attractive to buyers and investors. Gurugram's luxury home market witnessed an outstanding year paving the way for new markets to emerge growth frontiers in the year ahead. Improved infrastructure, like the development of new expressways, metro lines, and business hubs, has enhanced connectivity, making previously underserved areas more appealing to luxury buyers. These factors will continue to benefit the city's real estate market."

Harinder Dhillon, Senior Vice President Sales, BPTP, said, "Elements like tax incentives, increasing availability of affordable housing loans, and block chain - based transactions are going to be some of the supporting elements in the real estate sector’s rapid development. The upcoming year will offer varied opportunities, where developers can focus on including technology into their projects, green building certification, and creating projects that answer to the growing demand of homebuyers for work - life balance."

Dwarka Expressway In Spotlight

Dwarka Expressway's strategic location has played a crucial role in its rapid growth. Offering seamless connectivity to Delhi, Gurugram, and other major NCR areas, it has significantly cut down travel times and boosted accessibility. The completion of the expressway, along with the ongoing development of nearby regions, has further increased its attractiveness for both developers and homebuyers.

Sudeep Bhatt, Director Strategy, Whiteland Corporation said, “The year 2024 has been lucrative for the Indian real estate sector. It has shown resilience in terms of shifting demands, fluctuating interest rates, and global economic uncertainties. During 2024, a lot of infrastructure development took place in NCR market. The year also saw a growing emphasis on government initiatives like the Gati Shakti National Master Plan, SWAMIH Fund, and various infrastructure projects in urban and rural areas. Such developments have opened up new doors for the sector’s growth. There has been a rise in focus on sustainability, with developers incorporating environment friendly construction and amenities in their projects. As we look into 2025, the situation looks promising for the real estate sector.”

Southern Peripheral Road (SPR)

SPR's strategic location serves as its strongest asset, seamlessly connecting key destinations such as Gurugram, Manesar, and South Delhi. According to the India Real Estate Report published by Knight Frank, this 90-meter-wide road has been highlighted as one of the critical arteries linking key destinations in Gurugram and Manesar with South Delhi through MG Road, Faridabad Highway and the elevated road between Dwarka and Sohna expressways. Moreover, SPR facilitates easy access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Jaipur, Agra, and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking well-connected locations for their operations.

Gaurav Singh, Managing Director & Founder, Womeki Group said, "As per PropEquity, the NCR real estate market continues to show a strong momentum, with a 25% year - on - year and 20% quarter on quarter sales growth. The Noida real estate market, in particular is a key driver of this growth, supported by infrastructure development, corporate leasing activities, and a growing demand for luxury and premium housing properties. Homebuyers are drawn towards the city due to its enhanced connectivity, strategic location, and compelling living conditions, making it preferable for end users and investors. The surge in global companies and startups has also strengthened Noida's position as a real estate hotspot in the NCR region."