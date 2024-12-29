Woman Fired For Wearing Sports Shoes To Work, Wins Rs 31 Lakh In Compensation

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman has won a remarkable £30,000 (Rs 32.2 lakh) in compensation after being unfairly dismissed from her job at a recruitment agency over her choice of footwear. Elizabeth Benassi, employed at Maximus UK Services since 2022, claimed that she was singled out for wearing trainers to work. Even though other colleagues wore similar shoes without facing any consequences. Her case has shed light on workplace discrimination and unfair treatment.

Elizabeth Benassi testified at an employment tribunal in Croydon, South London at just 18 years old. She claimed she was unfairly treated by her manager and criticised for her choice of trainers. She also informed that she wasn’t informed about the company’s dress code. Elizabeth argued that her treatment was part of a wider pattern of age-based discrimination as she was the youngest employee at the company.

Benassi had been with the recruitment agency for just three months before she was let go. The tribunal heard that most of her colleagues were in their twenties, making her the youngest employee. She also claimed she was "micromanaged" due to her age.

Maximus UK Services, which provides service to the Department for Work and pensions, denied any wrongdoing. However, the tribunal sided with Benassi and awarded her £29,187 in compensation for victimisation. The ruling highlights concerns about age-based discrimination and the treatment of young workers.

Employment Judge Forwell, as reported by The Metro, pointed out the unfair treatment in her ruling: “No allowance was made for the fact that she was new and may not have been familiar with the dress code. It was therefore a clear unfairness and indicates a desire to find fault.”

This case highlights serious concerns about workplace discrimination and the treatment of young employees. Although Maximus UK Services denied any wrongdoing, the tribunal’s ruling emphasized the need for fair treatment and clear communication of workplace policies.