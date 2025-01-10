Advertisement
DEEPAK SHENOY

‘Worked 100 Hours A Week’: Deepak Shenoy Joins 90-Hour Work Week Discussion

Shenoy believes success lies in finding your own rhythm, whether it’s through focused bursts of work or a balance of play and productivity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 07:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Worked 100 Hours A Week’: Deepak Shenoy Joins 90-Hour Work Week Discussion File Photo

New Delhi: The debate around long working hours has heated up on social media after industry leaders like Narayana Murthy and L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan supported the idea of a 70-90 hour work week. Joining the conversation, Capitalmind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy shared his thoughts on productivity and work-life balance, sparking fresh discussions.

Shenoy shared on X that as an entrepreneur, he often works over 100 hours a week. However, he also added that the most productive “work” typically happens within just 4-5 hours each day. Shenoy’s post suggests that productivity isn’t about the number of hours worked but the focus and intensity during those hours. He also questioned the idea of enforcing long work hours and emphasised that motivated individuals will put in the effort naturally, without the need for rigid time constraints.

In a post on X, Shenoy shared his thoughts on work-life balance and productivity, saying, “I've probably worked 100 hours a week for nearly all my working life, but most of that was as an entrepreneur. You don't have to enforce working hours. People who are motivated will work happily. In any case, most real work happens in 4-5 hours a day, but you don't know when that happens.”

Expanding on his perspective, he added, “I still find it difficult to call meetings as work but it takes more energy than what I call work. At some level this working x hours argument is ununderstandable to me. When I play, I will play hard. When I work I'll work hard. I suggest you find your rhythm, and I hope you find success in that; major economic rewards will come, sometimes now, sometimes later, to people that don't watch clocks.”

