हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WPI inflation

WPI inflation spikes to 14.23% in November as crude, metal prices harden

WPI inflation has remained in double digits for eight consecutive months beginning April. Inflation in October this year was at 12.54 per cent, while in November 2020 it was at 2.29 per cent.

WPI inflation spikes to 14.23% in November as crude, metal prices harden

New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation surged to more than a decade high of 14.23 per cent in November, mainly due to hardening of prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas.

WPI inflation has remained in double digits for eight consecutive months beginning April. Inflation in October this year was at 12.54 per cent, while in November 2020 it was at 2.29 per cent.

"The high rate of inflation in November 2021, is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Inflation in fuel and power basket was higher at 39.81 per cent in November, as against 37.18 per cent in October. The food index more than doubled to 6.70 per cent as compared to 3.06 per cent in the previous month.

Crude petroleum inflation was at 91.74 per cent during the month under review, as against 80.57 per cent in October. However, manufactured items saw moderation at 11.92 per cent, from 12.04 per cent in October.

Data released on Monday showed, retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (Combined) rose to three months high of 4.91 per cent in November, from 4.48 per cent a month ago, as food prices inched up.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, however, remained within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank of India. The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at 4 per cent (+/- 2 per cent). 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WPI inflationInflation
Next
Story

Depositors should be careful while chasing high returns: RBI Governor Das

Must Watch

PT12M38S

Zee News ground report from where police bus was attacked in Srinagar