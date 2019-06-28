close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WTO

WTO panel rules in India's favour in renewable energy case against US

The panel concluded in its ruling that "the measures" of the US "are inconsistent" with certain provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said in a statement Thursday.

WTO panel rules in India&#039;s favour in renewable energy case against US

New Delhi: A WTO dispute resolution panel has ruled in favour of India in a case against the US saying that America's domestic content requirements and subsidies provided by eight of its states in the renewable energy sector are violative of global trade norms.

The panel concluded in its ruling that "the measures" of the US "are inconsistent" with certain provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said in a statement Thursday.

It said the US has "nullified or impaired benefits accruing to India under that agreement".

The GATT aims to promote trade by reducing or eliminating trade barriers like customs duties.

The ruling stated that ten measures implemented by the US pertaining to renewable energy sector are inconsistent with its obligations under GATT 1994.

In September 2016, India had dragged the US to WTO's dispute settlement mechanism over America's domestic content requirements and subsidies provided by eight states in the renewable energy sector.

Washington, California, Montana, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware and Minnesota were the eight states providing subsidies.

India had stated that the measures are inconsistent with global trade norms because they provide less favourable treatment to imported products than to like domestic products, and because the subsidies are contingent on the use of domestic over imported goods.

The ruling of dispute panel can be challenged in WTO's appellate body which is part of the dispute settlement mechanism of the Geneva-based multilateral body.

The ruling comes at a time when there are trade tensions between the two countries.

The US has rolled back export incentives from India under its GSP programme and New Delhi has imposed higher customs duties on 28 American products.

The two countries are also at loggerheads on a number of other disputes at the WTO. The US has challenged certain export promotion schemes of India, while India has challenged US' unilateral hike on customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products.

Tags:
WTORenewable energyUS
Next
Story

Government to constitute working group for revision of Wholesale Price Index

Must Watch

PT20M

G20 Summit: PM Modi meets Shinzo Abe, Xi Jinping in trilateral meeting