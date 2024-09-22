YEIDA Launches Flat Scheme With 1,200 Units Available Near Noida Airport: Check Price, How To Apply & More

New Delhi: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has rolled out its latest housing initiative, the "Built-Up Housing Scheme – Choose Your Own House." The scheme offers 1,239 flats for allotment in the sought-after Sector 22D along with Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. The scheme will run from September 19, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

YEIDA Flat Scheme 2024 – Price Overview

The authority has introduced flats in three categories: Affordable, S+4, and S+16, with 276, 713, and 250 units available respectively.

In the Affordable category, 1 BHK flats offer a total area of 29.76 square metres and a usable carpet area of 21.62 square metres. These are priced at Rs 23.37 lakh for ground-floor units, while flats on the first, second, and third floors are priced at Rs 20.72 lakh.

- In the S+4 category, the 1 BHK flats come with a total area of 54.75 square metres and a usable area of 36.97 square metres, priced at Rs 33.05 lakh.

- For the S+16 category, 2 BHK flats offer a total area of 99.86 square metres and a usable space of 64.72 square metres, with a price tag of Rs 45.09 lakh.

This scheme offers a range of options for different budgets and space needs.

Eligibility Criteria for YEIDA Flat Scheme 2024:

- Applicants must be Indian citizens and at least 18 years old.

- Applicants should not have been previously allotted any flats or plots by YEIDA.

- A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 600 is required.

- An earnest money deposit (EMD) equal to 10% of the flat’s price must be paid.

How to Apply for YEIDA Flat Scheme 2024:

- To apply, visit the Residential Scheme Portal through the link "https://yamunaexpresswayauthority.com/BuiltupHousingSchemesApplicationForm.aspx" or access the portal from the official YEIDA website at https://yamunaexpresswayauthority.com.

- Choose your preferred flat/house size, sector, and block from the available options.

- The system will automatically calculate the registration money based on the flat or house size you select.

Allotment Process for YEIDA Flat Scheme 2024:

The allotment works on a First Come, First Serve basis. Applicants can choose their preferred flat online, and the flat will be temporarily reserved once the necessary payment is made. If there are any issues or discrepancies in the application, the allotment will be canceled, and the payment will be forfeited. However, applicants from reserved categories will receive a full refund in case of cancellation.