YesMadam Breaks Silence On Viral Email Backlash: We Sincerely Apologise For…’

New Delhi: YesMadam, At-home beauty services startup recently addressed concerns following viral social media posts alleging that employees who reported stress in an internal survey were abruptly laid off. In a detailed three-page statement shared on LinkedIn, the company apologized for the "distress" caused by the email and clarified the situation.

YesMadam Denies Firing Allegations

In its statement, YesMadam denied the allegations and stated, "No one was fired at YesMadam!" The company further clarified, “We sincerely apologise for any distress caused by recent social media posts suggesting we dismissed employees for being stressed. Let us be clear: We would never take such an inhuman step."

YesMadam explained that the viral email was part of a planned campaign designed to shed light on “workplace stress" and spark meaningful conversations around the topic. The statement further added, “And to those who shared angry comments or voiced strong opinions, we say Thank you. When people speak up, it shows they care – and care is at the heart of our business."

"Were YesMadam employees really fired for being stressed? Absolutely not," the company clarified. It explained that employees were not dismissed but were instead given a break to reset, release stress, rest, and recharge.

YesMadam Introduces New De-Stress Policy

YesMadam announced a new de-stress policy aimed at prioritizing employee well-being. As part of this initiative, each employee will receive six paid annual leaves specifically for mental health and rejuvenation. To further improve relaxation, employees will also benefit from complimentary at-home spa sessions.

“We firmly believe that the backbone of any great organisation is not built on stressed shoulders but on happy minds," the company emphasized. It added, “So, let’s make employee well-being the new norm. Let’s create businesses that thrive on care, collaboration, and compassion. Over to you, Corporate & Startup India. Let’s walk this path together."