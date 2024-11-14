New Delhi: Competition, competitors, rivals are part and parcel of business, but when the same compatriots cheer for you on your big day, it is bound to make buzz. Zomato's tweet on Swiggy's stock market debut seems to be one such instance that has won several hearts on the social media.

Swiggy made its much anticipated stock market debut on Wednesday (November 13). Zomato shared a heart warming tweet captioning it as 'You And I In This Beautiful World' --one of the most popular and memorable advertisements of all time by Hutch --cheering Swiggy on its market listing.

Here Are Some Tweet Reactions

Swiggy and Zomato together on road as well :) pic.twitter.com/A8eZYPmN77 — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) November 13, 2024

We're all in for the best kind of deposit- Friendship! __ November 13, 2024

wholesome — Naina (@Naina_2728) November 13, 2024

That's a great gesture, showing how competition should be treated ___



Thanks @Zomato and congrats @Swiggy on a 7% return at your IPO listing _ — Babu Mani __ (@Babu_Mani16) November 13, 2024

Friendship index hitting all-time highs __ — StockGro (@stockgro) November 13, 2024

Picture of the day _ pic.twitter.com/0gPgClYhnm — Mahima Jalan | Personal Brand Builder (@MahimaJalan2) November 13, 2024

bhai bhai trying to serve India __ — Dilbag Koundal ______ _____ __ (@dilbag_koundal) November 13, 2024

world kindness day at it's finest _ — Shubham Chaturvedi (@Shubham_Chat) November 13, 2024

They both won in life __ — Aryannn_ (@oyearyannn) November 13, 2024

Swiggy shares listed at Rs 412, reflecting a jump of 5.64 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it surged 19.30 per cent to Rs 465.30. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 455.95, up 16.91 per cent. At the NSE, shares of the firm made the market debut at Rs 420, a jump of 7.69 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 456, higher by 16.92 per cent.

Zomato shares got listed on BSE, NSE on 23 July 2021, with the company's stocks soaring over 53 per cent in its first day of trading. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 115, representing a massive gain of 51.31 per cent above the issue price. It subsequently soared to a high of Rs 138, or an 81.57 per cent increase. It was floated for Rs 116 on the NSE, representing a 52.63 per cent premium.

Swiggy's market cap crossed Rs 1 lakh crore on the day of listing of shares on the stock exchanges. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,02,062.01 crore. Rival Zomato has a market valuation of Rs 2,28,463.62 crore.