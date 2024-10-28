New Delhi: After a harrowing time under Ugandan detention, billionaire Pankaj Oswal's daughter is out on bail. She however still remains in Uganda.

Vasundhara's family spoke exclusively to Zee media describing the time that the former had to spend in Ugandan jail. Vasundhara’s mother Radhika Oswal and her sister Ridi Oswal told Zee Media that Vasundhara was released on bail, 21st October, after a traumatising three weeks, but the saga is far from over.

Excerpts...

1. After her initial bail rejection, Vasundhara is now out on bail. What is the Oswal family’s reaction?

Although the alleged victim has testified that he has experienced no wrongdoing whatsoever, it is shocking that her charges have not yet been completely dropped. It’s absurd that the threat of further jail time or even a trial looms over Vasundhara while the alleged victim has clearly accepted that no wrongdoing occurred. This situation appears to be a devious scheme driven by ulterior motives, influenced by business competitors and their connections with corrupt officials.

2. Was the family able to talk to Vasundhara during her time in the Jail?

Now that Vasundhara is out on bail, we talk every day. But during her time in prison, she could only contact us twice a week. She shared that she had to literally beg the officers for a phone and was made to wait an hour just to speak with us for ten minutes, twice a week. It was an incredibly traumatising experience for all of us to be completely cut off from her and unable to help while she was in an African jail for absolutely no wrongdoing.

3. What is Vasundhara's current situation?

Vasundhara has endured an extremely traumatic experience, and right now, our priority is giving her the space and support she needs to process everything. Her focus remains on clearing these preposterous and entirely false allegations, and as a family, we're standing by her through this challenging time.

Vasundhara was detained from the Oswal's extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) plant in Uganda. The 26-year-old was detained on October 1, allegedly in a missing man's case.